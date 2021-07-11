Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abhishek Agarwal

Chesslayer

Chesslayer user experience user interface wooden chess broken brown ui challenge app download design app download web design ux chess wood ui modern graphic design figma design concept design hire freelance
Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for a App download page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

It takes a lot to be a Chesslayer!
Just like the wood's cracking, are you ready to crack the opponent? ♟️
abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

