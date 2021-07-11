Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge Day 2: Credit Card Checkout UI

Daily UI Challenge Day 2: Credit Card Checkout UI webdesigntutorial desktop autolayout figma responsivedesign productdesign designeveryday dailyui coronavirus uxdesign minimal design uidesign ui
#dailyui 100 Days of Design Challenge, Day 2! A credit card checkout flow for a Toronto-based Florist! This screen was built entirely using Figma's autolayout function, acting as a fully scaleable/responsive interface across tablet and desktop viewports.

