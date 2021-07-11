Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taxi App for Drivers

Taxi App for Drivers design app
This app is for taxi drivers to maintain and manage the customer trip requests, and get to know about their daily work reports.
Tool Used - Figma
Font Used - Poppins

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
