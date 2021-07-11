Symbol for festival Atrask (eng. Discover)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Symbol design for upcoming Lithuanian festival Atrask that celebrates nature, old baltic tribe traditions and wants to introduce them to everyday people. Design creates space for everyday people to feel open to join the festival, it doesn't create look of a closed community and suggests openness towards everyone.
Negative space creates shape that reflects
on brand being inviting and encouraging to
discover new experiences.
Star motive adds magic, stands for magical
nature and magical baltic tribe traditions.