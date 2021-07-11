Mykolas Petrusevicius

Symbol for festival Atrask (eng. Discover)

festival magic travel camping branding graphic design symbol letter bold logo
Symbol design for upcoming Lithuanian festival Atrask that celebrates nature, old baltic tribe traditions and wants to introduce them to everyday people. Design creates space for everyday people to feel open to join the festival, it doesn't create look of a closed community and suggests openness towards everyone.

Negative space creates shape that reflects
on brand being inviting and encouraging to
discover new experiences.

Star motive adds magic, stands for magical
nature and magical baltic tribe traditions.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
