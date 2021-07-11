Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neel Patel

Bird-Cat Vector

Bird-Cat Vector vector branding ux design illustration dribbble graphic design ui
Hey guys 👋🏻'
Here is my exploration of the vector for bird and cat with me. I quite enjoy the nature.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks a lot for watching!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
