Daily UI - Sign Up

Daily UI - Sign Up mobile ui mobile app dribbble plant minimal ux figma daily ui visual design mobile design app design ui
As an aspiring UI/UX designer, I am working to develop my skills by doing the daily UI challenge.

This is my first attempt at designing a sign-up screen for a conceptual gardening app called Planter.

Would love to hear your feedback on my work!

#DailyUi

