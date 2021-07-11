🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
DJ Mix Night Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to DJ , special mix, mixing session , live performance in a night club, artist special appearance, social night out, or even a more classical club party event, themed sound evening , all is possible with this modern and colorful template
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Model NOT included
Used fonts
Squarely :
https://www.dafont.com/squarely.font
Minecrafter:
https://www.dafont.com/minecrafter.font
Size
5.8x5.8