DJ Mix Night Flyer

DJ Mix Night Flyer music event party
DJ Mix Night Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to DJ , special mix, mixing session , live performance in a night club, artist special appearance, social night out, or even a more classical club party event, themed sound evening , all is possible with this modern and colorful template

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Model NOT included

Used fonts

Squarely :
https://www.dafont.com/squarely.font

Minecrafter:
https://www.dafont.com/minecrafter.font

Size
5.8x5.8

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
