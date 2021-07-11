Ricky Reza Ananda

Joglo UI Design

Joglo UI Design project ux joglo design mobile ui
Joglo Mobile App UI Design

Joglo merupakan sebuah proyek dari salah satu mata kuliah, di mana aplikasi ini memudahkan wisatawan untuk memilih tempat penginapan (homestay) di daerah yogyakarta. Dan di kesempatan kali ini saya mencoba design Jolgo untuk tampilan mobilenya.

Design with Figma.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
