UI Design Toko Biji Kopi

Hello guys give you feedback about the results of my work, the UI Design "Toko Biji Kopi"

Karya ini saya buat untuk mengisi waktu senggang, sekaligus mengeksplorasi hasil belajar saya tentang UI Design.

Sumber icon : Plugin Figma (Iconify)
Sumber image : https://www.freepik.com/

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
