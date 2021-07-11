DAY 46

Art needs to be like a song, a constant rhythm of creations that give meaning to life. So, choose the genre you like and start with the music of art.

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator