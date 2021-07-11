Evgeny Tutov

Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4

Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
  • Save
Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Без имени-2.png
  2. Medium cup 2.png
  3. Без имени-2.png

Packaging design for Leaf Coffee Co.

What do you think about it?

Don't forget to push "L" button to show your love.
Write your thoughts in the comments.

Need help creating a logo, branding? Write me.
📩tutovevgeny@gmail.com

Evgeny Tutov
Evgeny Tutov
Logo and Brand identity designer

More by Evgeny Tutov

View profile
    • Like