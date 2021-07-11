Neobank Mobile App

This is a next-gen, neobanking app done for Novopay. In this fresh take, I've tried to give a minimal, clean look to their existing app, which was conservative. This will appeal to the target audience of young, tech-savvy users.

I also used this opportunity to include several microinteractions and auditory feedback to make the experience delightful.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

---

Hit "L" if you like ❤️ this shot and comment your feedback. Much appreciated 🙏🏾

---