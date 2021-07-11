Neobank Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a next-gen, neobanking app done for Novopay. In this fresh take, I've tried to give a minimal, clean look to their existing app, which was conservative. This will appeal to the target audience of young, tech-savvy users.
I also used this opportunity to include several microinteractions and auditory feedback to make the experience delightful.
Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.
---
Hit "L" if you like ❤️ this shot and comment your feedback. Much appreciated 🙏🏾
---