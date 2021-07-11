Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rajasekar Kovilpillai

Neobank Mobile App

Neobank Mobile App after effects logo mobile bank ux ui animation profile splash login minimal neo bank digital bank
This is a next-gen, neobanking app done for Novopay. In this fresh take, I've tried to give a minimal, clean look to their existing app, which was conservative. This will appeal to the target audience of young, tech-savvy users.

I also used this opportunity to include several microinteractions and auditory feedback to make the experience delightful.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

