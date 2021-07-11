Fingerprinting agency - visual identity

Trending designs to inspire you
What's up guys.
I'm currently working on setting up the visual identity of one of the best fingerprinting agency in Canada. The original idea was about thumb prints hinted within the "fingerprint illustration" . And the color choice here was on a more saturated/casual side. One of the many shots coming your way. What are your thoughts on this one?
Best,
