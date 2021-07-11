Marova - Virtual Art Gallery

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! Hey!
Sunday vibe is here.
Ann app for ancient art gallery. You can visit these virtually through this app where there is a huge collection of Masterpiece Paintings from 14th Century.
You can educate yourself with history make your soul peaceful.
Did you like the idea?
Let me know your thoughts on this concept.
Have a great weekend.
Any project in your mind for web/app ui design?
Let me know here - zumurdeb@gmail.com
Thank you.