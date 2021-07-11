Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marova - Virtual Art Gallery

Marova - Virtual Art Gallery clean ui modern minimal webdesign user interface user uiux app design museum app museum art app app paintings gallery art
Hey! Hey!
Sunday vibe is here.
Ann app for ancient art gallery. You can visit these virtually through this app where there is a huge collection of Masterpiece Paintings from 14th Century.
You can educate yourself with history make your soul peaceful.

Did you like the idea?
Let me know your thoughts on this concept.

Have a great weekend.

Any project in your mind for web/app ui design?
Let me know here - zumurdeb@gmail.com

Thank you.

