Logo ::: The Remnant

Logo and visual identity for The Remnant, based out of Boise, ID.

The Remnant will become a new bake shop in Puyallup, WA offering high quality, made-from-scratch products with a “farm to table” value. The original hometown for the owner, the Paciﬁc Northwest will allow the business to grow and use their own ingredients, from the apples and garlic to the eggs from the chickens, providing an authentically wholesome simplicity to the brand. This will also allow the locally-grown and made products to be good quality and a good price. Rooted in a love of baking, a love for family and a love for Christ, The Remnant will aim to take care of others, to build relationships, and to inspire hope in the community.