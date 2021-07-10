Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Home Search Concept

Home Search Concept purple responsive design mobile app mobile design icon house mobile gradient flat board app clean minimal web ui ux design
🏡This project tried to democratize the purchase of properties, the real estate sector has been the same for a long time and despite being so standardized, it does not have 100% useful platforms, here we try to think about how it is sold and what data is important, to sensitize buyers and sellers.

Have an amazing project? Send to my email:
vannelope023@gmail.com or see you on instagram @vannelope_____

