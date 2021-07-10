Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brianna Reagan

Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm

Brianna Reagan
Brianna Reagan
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm food gardening agriculture farm wave skull branding illustration logo
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-dsf.jpg
  2. dribbble-dsf3.jpg
  3. dribbble-dsf4.jpg
  4. dribbble-dsf5 copy.jpg
  5. dribbble-dsf6.jpg
  6. dribbble-dsf2.jpg

Logo design for Drunken Sailor Farm in Boise, Idaho.

Hooligans at heart, Drunken Sailor Farm identiﬁes as a guerrilla gardening operation, standing up for social injustices, food security and independence. Notoriously known for their “sailor’s mouths” the company name is also a nod to a deeply personal family memory.

Drunken Sailor Farm offers community-supported agriculture memberships, with a program providing starter garden kits, boxes of locally-grown seasonal produce and may eventually provide seasonally appropriate seed varieties which were grown, saved and adapted right there on the farm. Through the CSA memberships, Drunken Sailor Farm helps to cultivate not only a relationship with the food and the earth that it comes from, but connects people to the community, and provides a deeper understanding of interdependence of all involved.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Brianna Reagan
Brianna Reagan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brianna Reagan

View profile
    • Like