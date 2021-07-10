Logo ::: Drunken Sailor Farm

Logo design for Drunken Sailor Farm in Boise, Idaho.

Hooligans at heart, Drunken Sailor Farm identiﬁes as a guerrilla gardening operation, standing up for social injustices, food security and independence. Notoriously known for their “sailor’s mouths” the company name is also a nod to a deeply personal family memory.

Drunken Sailor Farm offers community-supported agriculture memberships, with a program providing starter garden kits, boxes of locally-grown seasonal produce and may eventually provide seasonally appropriate seed varieties which were grown, saved and adapted right there on the farm. Through the CSA memberships, Drunken Sailor Farm helps to cultivate not only a relationship with the food and the earth that it comes from, but connects people to the community, and provides a deeper understanding of interdependence of all involved.