Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachry Dody Pramono

"Stay at Home" poster design

Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono
  • Save
"Stay at Home" poster design stayhealthy staysafe stayathome posterdesign poster illustration layout design branding design
Download color palette

A self project by me. A poster entitled "Stay at home".
In this difficult time, everyone seem to be powerless spiritually and financially. But, there must be a way to end this. Let's find it together!

Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts.

=====

I'm available for new projects part-time or full time. So let's talk about it!

Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono

More by Fachry Dody Pramono

View profile
    • Like