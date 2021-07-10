G.S.Gill Sports eCommerce Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What makes a good User Experience?
1. Actionable: The UI (User Interface) must have a very clear goal or action and should lead the user through each action quickly and easily.
2. Keep it Simple: The best interfaces feel effortless to users. They avoid unnecessary elements and are clear in the language they use.
3. Relatable: Connect with emotions. Having empathy for your users helps you connect with their emotions.
4. Engaging Design: Engaging your users is a very important consideration in retaining them.
5. Delightful: Your UI should bring users delight rather than frustration. Having a playful interface can have a powerful effect on how users see and experience your application.
Check out the case study on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports