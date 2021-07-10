G.S.Gill Sports eCommerce Website

What makes a good User Experience?

1. Actionable: The UI (User Interface) must have a very clear goal or action and should lead the user through each action quickly and easily.

2. Keep it Simple: The best interfaces feel effortless to users. They avoid unnecessary elements and are clear in the language they use.

3. Relatable: Connect with emotions. Having empathy for your users helps you connect with their emotions.

4. Engaging Design: Engaging your users is a very important consideration in retaining them.

5. Delightful: Your UI should bring users delight rather than frustration. Having a playful interface can have a powerful effect on how users see and experience your application.

Check out the case study on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports