Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darya Kruhlyak

Finance Dashboard

Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak
  • Save
Finance Dashboard lightmode graphs clean design figma dataviz analytics uiux app chart money finance statistic ux ui dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers.
Here is new mockup of Dashboard app in a light mode. Which one do you prefer?

If you like this shot, Press “L”.

Please let me know your opinion below in the comment 🙌

Thank you!

Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak

More by Darya Kruhlyak

View profile
    • Like