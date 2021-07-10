Adeniyi Ayobami

Debit Card

Adeniyi Ayobami
Adeniyi Ayobami
  • Save
Debit Card graphic design glasmorphism ux ui
Download color palette

A reflective Debit card. I design this using a glasmorphism design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Adeniyi Ayobami
Adeniyi Ayobami

More by Adeniyi Ayobami

View profile
    • Like