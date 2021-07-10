SKS

Daily UI - 005 App logo

SKS
SKS
  • Save
Daily UI - 005 App logo geometry logo grean leaf logo yoga logo restaurant logo figma canva app logo graphic design ui logo illustration design 3d branding admin design admin animation adobe xd adobexd
Download color palette

Daily UI 005
For the this challenge I have to make a app logo.
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of 100 challenges, let's see how far I can get. 🤞

SKS
SKS

More by SKS

View profile
    • Like