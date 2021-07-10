Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vector Diaries

Cute Hippo🦛

Vector Diaries
Vector Diaries
  • Save
Cute Hippo🦛 typography ui ux app hippopotamus cute animal branding beautiful art logo design animal cute graphic design hippo icon vector logo illustration design
Download color palette

What do you think about this cute hippo guys? 😁🤔
-------
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : design.vectordiaries@gmail.com
-------
Show your love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
-------
Follow our works here :
instagram.com/vectordiaries

Vector Diaries
Vector Diaries

More by Vector Diaries

View profile
    • Like