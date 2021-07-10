Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

Adidas Logo Redesign 02

Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Adidas Logo Redesign 02 clean modern logo branding and identity modern logo design identity branding design simple visual identity brand identity sports fitness logo workout sports logo logo adidas
Download color palette

My second attempt at redesigning the Adidas logo.
https://patricktuell.com/work
https://twitter.com/patricktuelldzn

Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer
Hey! Welcome to my Dribbble Portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

View profile
    • Like