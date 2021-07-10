Sajal Rahman ✪

Branding Application

branding brand personal branding personal brand logo design graphic design branding brand identity
Dj Launtner Faye branding application.

Project Overview

The brand is for a 14 year old female DJ from London. She is a black girl with a passion for Grime, House, Hip hop, Afrobeats Music, and Urban Minimalist fashion. She specialises in playing UK House Music. This will be a Personal Brand.

Full Project:-
www.behance.net/gallery/122877543/Personal-Branding-Dj-Launtner-Faye

Thanks | Sajal Rahman

