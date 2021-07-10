Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A web color matching experiment - music web

Tools：Figma & Blender
Recently, I tried to use Blender to make some images. I found it easy to use and friendly to beginners.

