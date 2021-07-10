waziya shibana

music player app

waziya shibana
waziya shibana
  • Save
music player app ui design
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the music player App.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @waziya shibana

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
waziya shibana
waziya shibana

More by waziya shibana

View profile
    • Like