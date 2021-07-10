Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
thofolio

moneyBox App

thofolio
thofolio
  • Save
moneyBox App vector logo branding ux uidesign ui illustration design app
Download color palette

moneyBox App 💰

Holla guys,

this is a moneyBox App for people who want to savings their own money. Why do i make a moneyBox app? well, because i just want to make it and i added some features like chart and swipe down for looking your balance, top-up, send, and withdraw.

have a project? you can send me an email!
theosuryaadi@gmail.com

Thankyou.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
thofolio
thofolio

More by thofolio

View profile
    • Like