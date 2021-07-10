moneyBox App 💰

Holla guys,

this is a moneyBox App for people who want to savings their own money. Why do i make a moneyBox app? well, because i just want to make it and i added some features like chart and swipe down for looking your balance, top-up, send, and withdraw.

have a project? you can send me an email!

theosuryaadi@gmail.com

Thankyou.