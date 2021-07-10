Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Imran Molla
Drawstack

Banking Application - Crypto App

Imran Molla
Drawstack
Imran Molla for Drawstack
Banking Application - Crypto App dark app dark mode blockchain exchange ui bitcoin wallet bitcoins crypto bitcoin cryptocurrency app crypto wallet cryptocurrency bitcoin app crypto app mobile app design mobile app mobile application app design app
  1. Dribbble Shot #8.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #3.png
  3. Preview.png

Hi Friends! 👋
Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency platforms. This Cryptocurrency Platform is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency to make a profit.

This is client work done. which is live very soon!!!!
stay tuned for more updates.

Press " L " to show some love 💖

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co

Thanks a lot for watching!

Drawstack
