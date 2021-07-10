Graphic Panda

Corporate Business Flyer Design

marketing 2022 flyer desing mockup flyer mockup a4 paper leaflet corporate flyer template business flyer template flyer template business flyer corporate flyer branding flyers flyer design flyer company brochure brand identity banner corporate
This is Corporate Business Flyer
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
Thank you

