Logo Design for Her Fantacy

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Her Fantacy was looking for a sensual logo to represent their idea of feminine bandages and other sex related objects. They wanted the logo to have the sexy and smooth vibe while following the ribbon and satin theme.
If you're looking for unique logos contact us today!