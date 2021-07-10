Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design for Her Fantacy

Logo Design for Her Fantacy 2d art 2d sensual minimal red graphic design sexy illustration vector logo brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Her Fantacy was looking for a sensual logo to represent their idea of feminine bandages and other sex related objects. They wanted the logo to have the sexy and smooth vibe while following the ribbon and satin theme.

