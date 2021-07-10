exploration - Registration Flow For To do List Website

Hello Everybody !!

This is my exploration about registration flow in to do list app starting from registration page to login and then home page

In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and gradient color for all component in this design and also using smart animate from figma for animation flow.

if you want tou see more clear and detailed animation feel free to visit this link : https://www.figma.com/proto/CTXqGbQaXtzOJEgw75QcLa/Technical-Test-Adiwisista?page-id=0%3A1&scaling=min-zoom&node-id=38%3A208

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks