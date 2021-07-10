exploration - Registration Flow For To do List Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everybody !!
This is my exploration about registration flow in to do list app starting from registration page to login and then home page
In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and gradient color for all component in this design and also using smart animate from figma for animation flow.
if you want tou see more clear and detailed animation feel free to visit this link : https://www.figma.com/proto/CTXqGbQaXtzOJEgw75QcLa/Technical-Test-Adiwisista?page-id=0%3A1&scaling=min-zoom&node-id=38%3A208
Happy to hear your feedback, thanks