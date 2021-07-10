Trending designs to inspire you
Hi all
This is my new piece and the image is talking about a city after World War 3, people can only live in ruins and really hard to find a water,food,or another else. The air is so polluted in most areas which can't be breathed in directly.
I spent 6 hours to finish it,I hoped you like it,render using Cycles with the help of Google Collabs to make it work more faster.