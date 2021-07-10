Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fransiscus Carlos Siagian

After War

Fransiscus Carlos Siagian
Fransiscus Carlos Siagian
  • Save
After War illustration design 3d
Download color palette

Hi all
This is my new piece and the image is talking about a city after World War 3, people can only live in ruins and really hard to find a water,food,or another else. The air is so polluted in most areas which can't be breathed in directly.
I spent 6 hours to finish it,I hoped you like it,render using Cycles with the help of Google Collabs to make it work more faster.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Fransiscus Carlos Siagian
Fransiscus Carlos Siagian

More by Fransiscus Carlos Siagian

View profile
    • Like