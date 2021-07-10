Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna Astanina

Food & Fitness app – 05 Search

Food & Fitness app – 05 Search minimal product design dietary categories health sport fitness food search after effects motion motion graphics animation ui mobile ux figma design concept app
Quick search in app concept "Good Food".

Full case on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120035587/Food-Fitness-mobile-app-ux-ui

This is non-commercial project, all materials belong to its owners

