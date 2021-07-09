Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily Logo Challenge - Day 12 Design an Airline logo

This was a logo I created for the Daily Logo Challenge. The prompt was to design a logo for a new airline. They provided a few names, and I went with Airtrack. I designed the logo using Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
