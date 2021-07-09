Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe

Ice Cream Packaging design

Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe
Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe
  • Save
Ice Cream Packaging design packet design ice cream packaging design ice cream packaging design packaging graphic design branding
Download color palette

This is Bangi ice cream popsicles packaging design, it include unique different flavors, And give me Your Feedback and Hire me!

Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe
Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe

More by Munishka Rasanga Amarasinghe

View profile
    • Like