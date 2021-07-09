Ion Drimba Filho

Wood Toy

Wood Toy motion 3d animation creative javascript threejs animation coding
Playing with #threejs and #cannonjs inspired by Travis Ragsdale
Live demo: https://iondrimba.github.io/wood-toy/public
Original concept: https://www.instagram.com/p/BXl1sMqnbP4/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
