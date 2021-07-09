Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Cos

Smart Mug

Chris Cos
Chris Cos
  • Save
Smart Mug apple typography shift nudge mug travel coffee smart home app ui
Download color palette

A recent exploration using the typographic "Rule of 4". Thanks for the challenge!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Chris Cos
Chris Cos

More by Chris Cos

View profile
    • Like