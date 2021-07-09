FARGO PRODUCT LABELS DESIGN SET

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
It covers some of the most popular eco-friendly and bio food product labels. It can be ideal for mobile apps, websites templates, user interface design templates, product packagings, infographics or presentations.
All icons & Text are fully editable in vector format, they are provided in SVG, AI, EPS and PNG files.
Features: – 20 Labels with badge icons – Easy to edit
File types included: – Illustrator vector .eps – Raster .png (1024px, 512px, 256px, 128px, 64px) – Adobe Illustrator .ai – SVG scalable vector .svg
If you need some other ecology related icons, just write me a message, and I can add it to this pack. If you find any problems or you would like to ask any questions, please feel free to contact me.
Call/Whatsapp: +8801782542409
Email: pixelart.com.bd@gmail.com ; anupfpi@gmail.com