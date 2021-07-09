E-Wallet app 💸

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
In this shot, I come up with my recent exploration of Wallet App UI. In this app, you can track and see save money and directly convert it to gold currency.
Let me know what you think!
Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.
Hopefully inspired!
