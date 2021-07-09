Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Krishna Gohil

E-Wallet app 💸

Hi everyone!

In this shot, I come up with my recent exploration of Wallet App UI. In this app, you can track and see save money and directly convert it to gold currency.

Let me know what you think!

Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.

Hopefully inspired!

===========

