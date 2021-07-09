Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shivam Pednekar

Book Store App UI

Shivam Pednekar
Shivam Pednekar
Book Store App UI figma uiux designer product design clean book book store uiinspiration mobile design mobile appdesign inspiration trend uitrend dark minimal uxdesign uidesign ui
What's up guys, all good? 🤘

Today I want to share with you another concept, I've created a concept for the Book store app, some people use online books, They can buy books, also read sample preview on this app.

Hope you like it 😊

Thanks✌️

Shivam Pednekar
Shivam Pednekar

