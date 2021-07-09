Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a shot from the Daily UI chalange, only the visual to get aprimored with the design tools, no research or usability tests involved.
The main idea was to create a registration page for an app that showed the best-rated burgers in town. For this job, I decided to work with my 3D knowledge to create a golden combo meal.
For the 3D models, I used Zbrush, Autodesk Maya and Arnold Render and Figma for UI composition.