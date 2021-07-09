Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Page

This is a shot from the Daily UI chalange, only the visual to get aprimored with the design tools, no research or usability tests involved.

The main idea was to create a registration page for an app that showed the best-rated burgers in town. For this job, I decided to work with my 3D knowledge to create a golden combo meal.

For the 3D models, I used Zbrush, Autodesk Maya and Arnold Render and Figma for UI composition.

