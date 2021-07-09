Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Gerasimov

The Floating Village

Vlad Gerasimov
Vlad Gerasimov
  • Save
The Floating Village
Download color palette

https://vlad.studio/wallpaper/floating_village

Dedicated to real estate prices, hehe :-) The picture started with a pencil sketch, then I scanned it into Pixelmator Pro and used watercolor brushes – small for contours, large for fills. If you're interested, here is a short tutorial – https://pixelmator.ninja/tutorial/13 .

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Vlad Gerasimov
Vlad Gerasimov

More by Vlad Gerasimov

View profile
    • Like