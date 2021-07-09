Medical App Design

Hey Folks, Today i am exploring a medical app that is Doctra.

Doctra is a health app where you can book doctor's appointments and ask doctor health questions and get expert answers to your health queries. With the largest network of doctors and healthcare providers from top clinics and hospitals.Doctra is more than just an app for online doctor appointment booking. Available when you are and without the hassle of the waiting room. Connect in minutes with board-certified physicians and doctoral-level therapists online over live video from your smartphone or tablet.

💡 Have any new project ideas?

💌 Say, Hi at - uxfaruk@gmail.com

Have a great day!

Behance!! Instagram !!Website