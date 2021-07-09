Jorge Luis Campozano

Ecaodorian Family.

Ecaodorian Family. art graphic design ecuador packaging pack typography type illustration design branding vector brand logo
Hello friends, I show you the complete Ecaodorian family in which I try to reflect the nature of my country and of each region where each flavor of chocolate originates, I hope you enjoy it and feel free to give me your opinions I appreciate them very much, I will be with you soon showing more visuals of the complete project.

