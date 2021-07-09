K S Karthick Murari

Yourstory Awards 2019

K S Karthick Murari
K S Karthick Murari
  • Save
Yourstory Awards 2019 design ux application ui ui product design
Download color palette

Proposal for the awards (2019) product experience on Yourstory. A platform to recognise startups who are at the forefront of bringing a positive change at scale.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
K S Karthick Murari
K S Karthick Murari

More by K S Karthick Murari

View profile
    • Like