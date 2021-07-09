Randy Geiger

Daily UI 94

Randy Geiger
Randy Geiger
  • Save
Daily UI 94 app design ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge - Day 94
"News"
Today I was decided to design an app that is centered around provided news from across the United States.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Randy Geiger
Randy Geiger

More by Randy Geiger

View profile
    • Like