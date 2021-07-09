Phylum website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I've been working with the Brightscout team for the last 6 months in a full visual identity process for Phylum, designing their new logo, brand identity, identity Collateral & web Design.
Phylum's mission is to secure the universe of code, beginning with open-source software supply chain security. Its technology applies machine learning, deep analytics, and static code analysis to defend systems from more than known software vulnerabilities.
This is just one sample of the amazing things we achieve together, hope you like it!