Victor Nguyen

G.S.Gill Sports Brand

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
G.S.Gill Sports Brand blue footwear brand redesign brand malaysia apparel sportswear sports coat of arms emblem insignia shield ship logo design logo brand identity branding gsgill sports gsgill gsg
Download color palette

I'm proud to share my new brand redesign project. Let me know in the comment about your thoughts.

Full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like