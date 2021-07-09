Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victor Nguyen

G.S.Gill Logo

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
G.S.Gill Logo coat of arms seal stamp insignia emblem shield ship elegant retail sportswear logo design logo visual identity brand identity branding brand sports gsgill sports gsg gsgill
Download color palette

Before you set out to design your logo, make sure that you have some insight into the brand. Keep in mind that the logo must reach a particular set of people, which is the target market or target customers. And find out what the brand ideology is and what inspirations it holds for the future.

Full case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like