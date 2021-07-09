G.S.Gill Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Before you set out to design your logo, make sure that you have some insight into the brand. Keep in mind that the logo must reach a particular set of people, which is the target market or target customers. And find out what the brand ideology is and what inspirations it holds for the future.
Full case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports